Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avidbank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million.

Avidbank Stock Down 0.4 %

About Avidbank

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

