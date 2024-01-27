Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Avinger

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($2.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by ($0.07). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.