Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the third quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.21.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $495.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

