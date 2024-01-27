Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.02) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $89.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

