Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Up 6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
