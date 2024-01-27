B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for Victory Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 78.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

