Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $536,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

