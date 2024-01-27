Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,957,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,833,000 after buying an additional 179,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,260,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 53,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

