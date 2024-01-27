Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,892,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 158,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after buying an additional 135,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 126,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

