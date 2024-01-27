Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,274 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $667,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 62.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $142.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

