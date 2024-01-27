BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.09, but opened at $29.46. BankUnited shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 279,439 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

