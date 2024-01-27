Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.81. The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

