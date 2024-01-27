BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. BCE has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

