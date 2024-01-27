Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.43.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.