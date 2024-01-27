Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 139,132 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 584,650 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $17,405,030.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRK-A opened at $582,300.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $550,008.14.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.