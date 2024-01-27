Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 139,132 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $68.26 on Friday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

