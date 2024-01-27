Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,064.49

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,064.49 ($13.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($14.36). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.28), with a volume of 146,051 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.87) to GBX 1,235 ($15.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,202 ($15.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,149.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,064.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,554.46%.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

