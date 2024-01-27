Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $329.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

