Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 4.1 %

BIO opened at $329.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

