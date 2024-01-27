Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Up 12.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 21,454,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,307% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bitfarms
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.