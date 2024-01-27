BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,979 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period.

Shares of BIT stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

