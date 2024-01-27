BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $595.98

Shares of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 595.98 ($7.57) and traded as high as GBX 611 ($7.76). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 611 ($7.76), with a volume of 108,628 shares.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £588.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,328.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 595.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 571.82.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

