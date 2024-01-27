Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Increases Dividend to $0.94 Per Share

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Blackstone has increased its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

BX stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

