Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT opened at $21.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 217.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

