Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $120.63, but opened at $125.09. Blackstone shares last traded at $120.75, with a volume of 967,343 shares.

The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

