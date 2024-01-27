BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZAG opened at C$13.46 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a one year low of C$12.67 and a one year high of C$14.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.29.

