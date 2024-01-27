BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSE ZDV traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.85. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.42 and a twelve month high of C$20.21.

