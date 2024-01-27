BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$177.93.

TSE:CNR opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

