BMO Capital Markets Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ASTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$8.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Insider Activity at Algoma Steel Group

In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.