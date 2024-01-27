BMO Capital Markets Trims Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Target Price to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ASTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.
Insider Activity at Algoma Steel Group
In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.