BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Price Performance

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock opened at C$17.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.11. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12 month low of C$15.29 and a 12 month high of C$19.74.

