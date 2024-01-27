BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZWU traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 241,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,735. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.23.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.