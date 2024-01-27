BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock remained flat at C$34.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 377,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,429. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.87. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$29.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.31.

