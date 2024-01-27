BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ZUT traded down 0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 19.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.26. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of 17.82 and a one year high of 23.88.

