BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 2nd

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE ZWH traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$22.43. 17,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.69. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$22.50.

