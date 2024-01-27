BMO US Put Write ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 1-year low of C$14.14 and a 1-year high of C$15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.41.

