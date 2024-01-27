Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $147.52 and last traded at $145.94, with a volume of 520713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.88.
The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after buying an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.10.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
