Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $147.52 and last traded at $145.94, with a volume of 520713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.88.

The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after buying an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after purchasing an additional 736,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 13.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.