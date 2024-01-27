BOX (NYSE:BOX) & Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Head to Head Comparison

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOX and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 1 9 0 2.73 Roblox 2 4 15 1 2.68

BOX presently has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $43.52, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Given BOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOX is more favorable than Roblox.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

BOX has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BOX and Roblox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $1.03 billion 3.65 $26.78 million $0.20 131.15 Roblox $2.23 billion 10.42 -$924.37 million ($1.83) -22.08

BOX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX 4.88% -5.68% 2.72% Roblox -42.54% -536.12% -20.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BOX beats Roblox on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It also offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2023, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

