Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share.

Bread Financial Price Performance

NYSE:BFH opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

