Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading 8.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.38. 548,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 787,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,312.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

