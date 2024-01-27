Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.36

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as high as C$13.70. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 3,701 shares traded.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.36. The stock has a market cap of C$129.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.25.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 million for the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
