Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.40 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $227,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,299,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,035,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $326.21 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.70. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $114.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

