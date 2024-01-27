Brokerages Set Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target at $54.60

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Docebo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCBO stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

