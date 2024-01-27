Brokerages Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at $32.00

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,299 shares of company stock worth $2,534,855. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 2,405,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

