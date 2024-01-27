Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Price Target at C$24.15

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TSE:ERO opened at C$20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.79. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.3266667 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

