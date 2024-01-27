Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $587.36

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $590.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HUBS stock opened at $588.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.39. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $334.78 and a fifty-two week high of $599.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

