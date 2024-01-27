Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$16.23

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.23.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In other news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$205,600.00. Also, Director Debra Gerlach bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,750 shares of company stock worth $607,048 and have sold 153,094 shares worth $1,901,789. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

