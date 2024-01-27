Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,342,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.