Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $70.74

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.28.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.