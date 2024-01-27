Brokerages Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) PT at $8.80

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Transocean has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

