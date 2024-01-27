Brokerages Set Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT at $27.67

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

XMTR opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Xometry has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $41.07.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,460.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,160 shares of company stock worth $991,177. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Xometry by 6.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after purchasing an additional 390,933 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,434,000 after buying an additional 628,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xometry by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,667,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after buying an additional 161,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 47.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

